Perseverance II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Perseverance II measures 37.49 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 metres and a beam of 8.03 metres.

Perseverance II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Perseverance II also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Perseverance II has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Perseverance II has a fuel capacity of 37,900 litres.

Accommodation

Perseverance II accommodates up to 8 guests .