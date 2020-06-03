Persistence is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Chantier C.I.M. and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Persistence measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Persistence has a GRP hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Persistence has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Persistence accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Persistence is a BV class yacht.