Length 29.7m
Year 1993
Persistence
Sail Yacht
Persistence is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Chantier C.I.M. and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Persistence measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.
Persistence has a GRP hull with a steel superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Persistence has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Persistence accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Persistence is a BV class yacht.