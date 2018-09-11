Peter K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Peter K measures 27.42 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.23 feet.

Peter K has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Peter K has a top speed of 44.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 370 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Peter K accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Peter K is MCA compliant

Peter K is a Commercial, RINA, MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.