Petra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Petra measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Petra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Petra also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Petra has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Petra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Petra measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Petra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Petra also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Petra has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Petra has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Petra is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 120.10.

Petra is a RINA class yacht.