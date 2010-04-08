We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Petrus
2008|
Motor Yacht
Petrus is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Petrus measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.
Petrus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
Petrus also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Petrus is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Zamolxis, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.
Performance and Capabilities
Petrus has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Petrus has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Petrus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Petrus has a hull NB of 513.