Petrus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Petrus measures 32.90 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes with a teak superstructure.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Petrus also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Petrus has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Petrus has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Petrus accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.