PG's Jester
1995|
Motor Yacht
PG's Jester is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States and most recently refitted in 2011.
PG's Jester measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 metres and a beam of 7.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.
PG's Jester has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
PG's Jester also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
PG's Jester has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
PG's Jester has a fuel capacity of 35,960 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
PG's Jester accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
PG's Jester has a hull NB of 532.
PG's Jester is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.