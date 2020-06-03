PG's Jester is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

PG's Jester is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

PG's Jester measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 metres and a beam of 7.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

PG's Jester has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

PG's Jester also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

PG's Jester has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

PG's Jester has a fuel capacity of 35,960 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

PG's Jester accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

PG's Jester has a hull NB of 532.

PG's Jester is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.