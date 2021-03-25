Phaedra I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti Sail Division in Viareggio, Italy.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Phaedra I measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 104 tonnes.

Phaedra I has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Phaedra I has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Phaedra I has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Phaedra I accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Phaedra I flies the flag of Austria.