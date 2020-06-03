Length 28.65m
Year 2003
Phantasma
2003|
Motor Yacht
Phantasma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Nordlund Boat Company, in the United States.
Design
Phantasma measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Phantasma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tim Nolan Marine Design.
Her interior design is by Alexander Design.
Phantasma also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..
Performance and Capabilities
Phantasma has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Phantasma has a fuel capacity of 18,321 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.
Accommodation
Phantasma accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Phantasma has a hull NB of 19479.