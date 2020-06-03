Read online now
Phantasma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Nordlund Boat Company, in the United States.

Design

Phantasma measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Phantasma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Nolan Marine Design.

Her interior design is by Alexander Design.

Phantasma also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Phantasma has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Phantasma has a fuel capacity of 18,321 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.

Accommodation

Phantasma accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Phantasma has a hull NB of 19479.

Build Team

