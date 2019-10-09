PHI is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Royal Huisman .

Design

PHI measures 55 metres in length.

PHI has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover.

Her interior design is by Lawson Robb.

PHI also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

PHI has a top speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

PHI accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

PHI has a hull NB of 403.