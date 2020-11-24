Philanderer is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Concorde Yachts in Najomtien, Thailand.

Philanderer is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Concorde Yachts in Najomtien, Thailand.

Design

Philanderer measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Philanderer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Derek Frost & Associates .

Philanderer also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Philanderer has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Philanderer has a fuel capacity of 15,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Philanderer accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Philanderer has a hull NB of B2.

Philanderer is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.