Philanderer
1992|
Sail Yacht
Philanderer is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Concorde Yachts in Najomtien, Thailand.
Design
Philanderer measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Philanderer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Derek Frost & Associates .
Philanderer also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Philanderer has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Philanderer has a fuel capacity of 15,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Philanderer accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Philanderer has a hull NB of B2.
Philanderer is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.