Length 37.4m
Year 1986
Philkade
1986|
Sail Yacht
Philkade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Sensation Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Philkade measures 37.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet.
Philkade has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Philkade also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Philkade has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Philkade accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.