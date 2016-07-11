Philkade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Sensation Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Philkade measures 37.40 feet in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet.

Philkade has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Philkade also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Philkade has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Philkade accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.