The delivery of the ISA 43M GT is scheduled in Summer 2014.

ISA 43 M GT is the second sale in the Granturismo range. It’s a 2-decks steel/aluminium displacement motor yacht which main features are very eye-catching design, excellent performance and very good range and extreme comfort: the ideal yacht for a very demanding owner.

This 43 M draws the attention for her strong and sporty lines and very elegant personality. The sleek hull features a plumb bow which allows to make the most of the yacht’s length.

Powered by 2 CAT engines, this 43-meter yacht designed by Andrea Vallicelli, can reach 17 knots max and cruises at 15 knots. With 4 cabins plus the master, it accommodates 10 guests.