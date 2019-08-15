Philosophy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Brooke Marine in Lovestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2010.

Philosophy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Brooke Marine in Lovestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Philosophy measures 41.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 302 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Philosophy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Philosophy also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Philosophy has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Philosophy has a fuel capacity of 41,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Philosophy accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Philosophy is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.