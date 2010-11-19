Phocea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1976 by DCAN in Toulon, France and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Phocea measures 75.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.13 metres and a beam of 9.57 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 530 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Phocea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Beiderbeck Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Phocea has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Phocea has a fuel capacity of 37,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Phocea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Phocea is MCA compliant

Phocea is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.