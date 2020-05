Phoenix 2 is an 90.10 metre luxury superyacht that was launched by Lurssen Yachts in 2010.

The displacement yacht’s exterior and interior design are both the work of Andrew Winch Designs.

With an impressive 13.5 metre beam, the yacht will offer generous interior spaces.

Phoenix 2 was the first superyacht to be completed in Lurssen’s new floating dock at the yard’s Rendsburg facility.