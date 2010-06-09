Motor yacht Phoenix is a high speed open yacht designed with interior space in mind. Built by Turkish shipyard Ned Ship Group in 2003,the 35m is based on the Centaurian 115 semi-custom series and features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design and interiors by Birgit Schnasse and owners. She sleeps nine guests in four cabins.

Luxury yacht Phoenix boasts a composite hull and superstructure and was fully refit in 2004/05. Amongst her highlights are a sophisticated lighting system which controls the ambience for each of the guests onboard, and an impressive sun deck with Jacuzzi, barbeque, and bar for al fresco entertaining.

Inside, her entertainment features continue with modern audio/visual systems including flat-screen TVs, DVD, and music hi-fi. She also boasts an armda of watertoys ideal for enjoying time on or below the water from Jetskis to diving equipment.

Amongst her four lavish Guest accommodations are two Double staterooms and two Twin cabins, all with en suite. A full-beam Master suite is found on the main deck, while a full-beam VIP, and two Twin cabins are loacted on the lower deck. A ninth guest is easily accommodated in the additional Pullman included in one of the Twin cabins.

Luxury yacht Phoenix is powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 engines which allow her to hit a maximum speed of 22.5 knots and cruise comfortably at 20 knots.