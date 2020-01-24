Phryne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Phryne measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.37 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 436 tonnes.

Phryne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Phryne also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Phryne has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Phryne is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Phryne measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.37 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 436 tonnes.

Phryne has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Phryne also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Phryne has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Phryne has a fuel capacity of 45,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Phryne accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Phryne has a hull NB of C.2026.