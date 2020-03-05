Pi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Pi measures 77.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 11.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,592 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Jarkko Jämsén.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Pi also features naval architecture by Feadship.

Performance and Capabilities

Pi has a top speed of 18.40 knots.

Pi has a fuel capacity of 1,250,000 litres, and a water capacity of 33,000 litres.

Accommodation

Pi accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pi has a hull NB of Project 818.