Piacere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Piacere measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 feet.

Piacere has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Piacere also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Piacere has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Piacere is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Piacere measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.70 feet.

Piacere has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Piacere also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Piacere has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Piacere has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,600 litres.

Accommodation

Piacere accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Piacere has a hull NB of SD112/46.