Piaffé 2
2000|
Sail Yacht
Piaffé 2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Piaffé 2 measures 34.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Piaffé 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Piaffé 2 also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.
Performance and Capabilities
Piaffé 2 has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Piaffé 2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Piaffé 2 measures 34.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Piaffé 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Piaffé 2 also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.
Performance and Capabilities
Piaffé 2 has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Piaffé 2 has a fuel capacity of 12,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Piaffé 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Piaffé 2 has a hull NB of 402.