Length 34.43m
Year 2000

Piaffé 2

2000

Sail Yacht

Piaffé 2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Piaffé 2 measures 34.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Piaffé 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Piaffé 2 also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Piaffé 2 has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Piaffé 2 has a fuel capacity of 12,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Piaffé 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Piaffé 2 has a hull NB of 402.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

13.2Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

7.5m

crew:

3

draft:

4.55m
