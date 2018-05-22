Piano Bar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Piano Bar measures 47.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Piano Bar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.

Her interior design is by Shawn Paulic.

Piano Bar also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and Arthur de Fever.

Performance and Capabilities

Piano Bar has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Piano Bar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Piano Bar measures 47.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Piano Bar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.

Her interior design is by Shawn Paulic.

Piano Bar also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and Arthur de Fever.

Performance and Capabilities

Piano Bar has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Piano Bar has a fuel capacity of 68,130 litres, and a water capacity of 17,033 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Piano Bar accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Piano Bar has a hull NB of T0554.

Piano Bar is a Lloyd's Register class yacht.