Picante is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2003.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Picante measures 36.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Picante has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Picante also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Picante has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Picante has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Picante accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Picante has a hull NB of 1500.

Picante is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.