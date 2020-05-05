Picasso is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine.

Design

Picasso measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes.

Picasso has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Picasso also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Picasso has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Picasso has a fuel capacity of 28,387 litres, and a water capacity of 2,838 litres.

Accommodation

Picasso accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Picasso has a hull NB of 511.