Sanlorenzo, the prestigious Italian Shipyard that from over 50 years produces tailor-made motor yachts mathching the style and requirements of each owner, has lauched its second steel hull megayacht, the Sanlorenzo 46 Steel, first megayacht in steel and finalist at the World Superyacht Awards 2011 organized by the magazine Boat International.

The 46 Steel with its 46 meters length is the new flagship of Sanlorenzo’s fleet. It is a 3 decks steel displacement hull in steel with an aluminium superstructure.

Large yachts are usually launched with a pontoon that submerging allows the yacht floating.The well-balanced exterior lines have been conceived to give maximum light to the interior and are perfectly matching with the design philosophy underlying Sanlorenzo’s “navettas” range. The 46 Steel is in perfect continuity with the two semi-displacement composite models - the SD92 and the SD122 -, and is also reflected in the design of the great glazed surfaces running along the side walls of the main deck, which continue without breaks on the upper deck and end in the distinctive “whisker” at the aft section of the superstructure.

The gross tonnage of the 46 Steel is 499 tons, to remain below SOLAS regulation.The vast stern area houses the Beach Club – a fitness area complete with gym and relaxation equipment (SPA) with a dedicated bathroom. The Beach Club faces a huge bathing platform, perfectly leveled floor with no steps. From the main deck you can reach the Beach Club through two stairways: outside from the cockpit and inside from the saloon.

To privilege the Beach Club the 46 Steel garage, is positioned in front of this area by beam and has a big starboard side door, and is big enough to accommodate a 20’ tender.A significant feature of the 46 Steel, never seem on a boat of this size, is the under lower deck, a further deck situated below the lower deck. It consists of a central tunnel running all the way from stern to bow, and housing the technical areas (stabilizer fins, bow-thruster and different systems) and the service areas (laundry room, with 3 washing machines and 3 driers, ironing board, and a refrigeration zone with freezers and cold storage rooms).

Usually, this tunnel is tight and narrow also in larger yachts. On the 46 Steel it is high enough to walk through, simplifying system checking and maintenance. The under lower deck has an additional access to the engine room, to let the Chief Engineer accessing the room without raising to the upper deck where the guest rooms are located.

Sanlorenzo 44 Steel is powered by two CAT 3512B x 2,040 mHP (1,500 kW) at 1,600 rpm, with a maximum speed of 17 knot, a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range at 12 knots of 4,000 nm.