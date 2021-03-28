Pilar Rossi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Alucraft in Istanbul, Turkey.

Pilar Rossi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Alucraft in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Pilar Rossi measures 64.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 14.10 metres.

Pilar Rossi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

Pilar Rossi also features naval architecture by Mauricio Piquet.

Performance and Capabilities

Pilar Rossi has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pilar Rossi has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pilar Rossi accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.