Pink Gin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Pink Gin measures 46.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.10 metres and a beam of 8.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 219 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pink Gin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Pink Gin also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Pink Gin has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Pink Gin has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Accommodation

Pink Gin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pink Gin has a hull NB of 152-01.