Pink Gin VI is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.

Design

Pink Gin VI measures 53.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.

Pink Gin VI has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Pink Gin VI also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Pink Gin VI has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.