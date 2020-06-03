Pink Gin VI
Sail Yacht
Pink Gin VI is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.
Design
Pink Gin VI measures 53.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.
Pink Gin VI has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Judel / Vrolijk & co.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
Pink Gin VI also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by an one screw propulsion system
Pink Gin VI has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.