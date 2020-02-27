Pioneer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Pioneer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Pioneer measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pioneer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Marshall Field.

Pioneer also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Pioneer has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pioneer has a fuel capacity of 161,857 litres, and a water capacity of 16,277 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pioneer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pioneer is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull, whose NB is PJ 217.

Pioneer is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.