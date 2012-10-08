Pipe Dreams is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Pipe Dreams measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Pipe Dreams has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Pipe Dreams has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pipe Dreams accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.