Pipe Dreams is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Pipe Dreams measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 459 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pipe Dreams has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Pipe Dreams also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Pipe Dreams has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pipe Dreams has a fuel capacity of 61,506 litres, and a water capacity of 10,408 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pipe Dreams accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pipe Dreams is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T026.

Pipe Dreams is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.