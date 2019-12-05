Piropo IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Piropo IV measures 46.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 9.21 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Piropo IV has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Piropo IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Piropo IV has a hull NB of 9003.

Piropo IV is an AB class yacht.