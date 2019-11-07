Pitina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Astondoa.

Pitina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Astondoa.

Design

Pitina measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.

Pitina has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Pitina also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Pitina is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Pitina has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pitina has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.