Pitina
2004|
Motor Yacht
Pitina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Astondoa.
Design
Pitina measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.
Pitina has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Pitina also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Pitina is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Pitina has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pitina has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.