PJ 210 Sport Yacht is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Design

PJ 210 Sport Yacht measures 63.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.

PJ 210 Sport Yacht has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Performance and Capabilities

PJ 210 Sport Yacht has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

PJ 210 Sport Yacht accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.