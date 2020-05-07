PJ World is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in Norway.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

PJ World measures 81.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 14.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,800 tonnes.

PJ World has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

PJ World also features naval architecture by Rolls-Royce Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

PJ World has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

PJ World has a fuel capacity of 260,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 10,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

PJ World . She also houses room for up to 27 crew members.

Other Specifications

PJ World is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 801.

PJ World is a Det Norske Veritas (DNV) class yacht.