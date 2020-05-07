We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
PJ World
2016|
Motor Yacht
PJ World is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in Norway.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
PJ World measures 81.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 14.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,800 tonnes.
PJ World has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.
It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.
PJ World also features naval architecture by Rolls-Royce Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
PJ World has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
PJ World has a fuel capacity of 260,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.
She also has a range of 10,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
PJ World . She also houses room for up to 27 crew members.
Other Specifications
PJ World is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 801.
PJ World is a Det Norske Veritas (DNV) class yacht.