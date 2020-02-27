PJ48 Supersport is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

PJ48 Supersport measures 48.00 metres in length.

PJ48 Supersport has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Berkeley March.

PJ48 Supersport also features naval architecture by Berkeley March.

Accommodation

PJ48 Supersport accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

PJ48 Supersport has a hull NB of PJ 48.