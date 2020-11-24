Pk-Boo-II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Pk-Boo-II measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Pk-Boo-II has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Pk-Boo-II has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pk-Boo-II accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pk-Boo-II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.