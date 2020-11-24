Length 27m
Year 1982
Pk-Boo-II
1982|
Sail Yacht
Pk-Boo-II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Tréhard Marine and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Pk-Boo-II measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.
Pk-Boo-II has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Pk-Boo-II has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Pk-Boo-II accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Pk-Boo-II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.