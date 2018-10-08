Plan A is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Plan A measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 309 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Plan A has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Plan A also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Plan A is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Plan A has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Plan A has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Plan A accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Plan A has a hull NB of 1518.

Plan A flies the flag of Jamaica.