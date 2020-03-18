Planet Nine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.

Design

Planet Nine measures 73.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.61 feet and a beam of 12.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Planet Nine has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Planet Nine also features naval architecture by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Planet Nine has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Planet Nine has a fuel capacity of 245,500 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Planet Nine accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Planet Nine is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 575.

Planet Nine flies the flag of Malta.