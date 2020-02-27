Luxury motor yacht Platinum, built in 2009 by Italian shipyard Benetti, is as imposing as she is elegant. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure all her styling, from interior to exterior, is the work of Benetti. Bright, fresh and modern, this richly designed vessel measures 50 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Platinum is the latest addition to the Golden Bay series, constructed at Benetti’s Livorno shipyard and making its debut at the festival Internationale de Plaisance in Cannes.



Nishida had a large part in the construction of the luxury motor yacht, overseeing her interior design with particular interest, most probably due to the 40,000 sheets of gold leaf which had to be individually applied to a variety of surfaces. Furnished in classic tones of gold and cream, her intensely luxurious interior is a comfortable combination of high-back dining chairs, overstuffed sofas, and opulent bathrooms boasting four different varieties of marble.



Perhaps her most distinctive and arresting feature is her elaborate upper deck which houses a hot-tub, immense central bar, sheltered dining table and elevated sunbathing and exercise area that converts into a helipad when required.



Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; a VIP cabin; two double staterooms; and two twin cabins. The master suite is located forward on the main deck and boasts his and hers en suite and a walk-in-wardrobe, while the VIP suite is found on the bridge deck with an en suite shower room. The guest suites can be found on the lower deck and also feature en suite shower rooms.



The upper deck is host to an office and library whose sofa bed is easily convertible into extra sleeping quarters but most notably features a unique, hand-crafted desk. Also on the deck is a forward seating area, saloon with bar and games table, a formal al-fresco dining area aft that is protected by the sundeck overhead. This is only one of five areas on board where meals may be served.



The luxury motor yacht’s machinery space is accessed via a companionway on the cockpit’s port side and includes a soundproofed control cabin with its HEM watermakers and heavy-duty deck machinery. The engines are commercially rated MTU V12s.



Featuring a dedicated crew, Platinum is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 13, under the direction of Captain Tony Griffith, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a Novurania tender, kayaks, waterskis, wakeboard, tows, wave runners and a range of snorkelling gear.

She cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter. Particular areas of interest include the Italian favourites of Sicily, and the Amalfi Coast and the less-travelled coastline of Croatia.