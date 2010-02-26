Platinum is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mackeddie Marine.

Platinum is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mackeddie Marine.

Design

Platinum measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

Platinum has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alan Muir Designs.

Her interior design is by Traditional Timber Interiors Pty Ltd.

Platinum also features naval architecture by Alan Muir Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Platinum has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Platinum accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Platinum is MCA compliant