Platinum
2007|
Motor Yacht
Platinum is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
Platinum measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Platinum has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Platinum also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Platinum has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Platinum has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Other Specifications
Platinum has a hull NB of 105/28.