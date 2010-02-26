Platinum is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Platinum is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Platinum measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Platinum has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Platinum also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Platinum has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Platinum has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Platinum has a hull NB of 105/28.