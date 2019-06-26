Playpen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Richmond Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Playpen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Richmond Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Playpen measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Playpen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Playpen also features naval architecture by Setzer Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Playpen has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Playpen has a fuel capacity of 42,771 litres, and a water capacity of 6,434 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Playpen accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Playpen has a hull NB of 4.