Playpen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

Playpen measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by William Gardner.

Playpen also features naval architecture by William Gardner.

Performance and Capabilities

Playpen has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Playpen has a fuel capacity of 8,782 litres, and a water capacity of 425 litres.

Accommodation

Playpen accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.