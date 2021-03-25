We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.91m
Year 2009
Playpen
Motor Yacht
Playpen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pacific Mariner.
Design
Playpen measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet. She has a deck material of teak.Her exterior design is by William Gardner.
Playpen also features naval architecture by William Gardner.
Performance and Capabilities
Playpen has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Playpen has a fuel capacity of 8,782 litres, and a water capacity of 425 litres.
Accommodation
Playpen accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.