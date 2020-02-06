We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34.5m
Year 2005
Plis-Play
Motor Yacht
Plis-Play is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.
Design
Plis-Play measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Plis-Play has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Plis-Play also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Plis-Play is a semi-custom Astondoa 122 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 122 GLX semi-custom model include: Matchinho Bis.
Performance and Capabilities
Plis-Play has a top speed of 31 knots.
Plis-Play has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,990 litres.
Accommodation
Plis-Play accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.