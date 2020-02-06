Plis-Play is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Astondoa.

Design

Plis-Play measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Plis-Play has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Plis-Play also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Plis-Play is a semi-custom Astondoa 122 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 122 GLX semi-custom model include: Matchinho Bis.

Performance and Capabilities

Plis-Play has a top speed of 31 knots.

Plis-Play has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,990 litres.

Accommodation

Plis-Play accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.