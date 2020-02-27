Plus Too is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Plus Too measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 309 tonnes.

Plus Too has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Plus Too also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Plus Too is a semi-custom PJ 135 model.

The PJ 135 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 41 metre motor yachts that, while larger and faster, maintain the sleek lines of the PJ 120 line. Designed to provide guests with mechanical superiority and relaxed elegance, the luxury vessel allows for a larger sundeck, generous fly bridge, Jacuzzi and five guest cabins.

Other yachts based on this PJ 135 semi-custom model include: Waverunner, Cover Drive 2, Dragon.

Performance and Capabilities

Plus Too has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 a twin screw propulsion system

Plus Too has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 a twin screw propulsion system.

Plus Too has a fuel capacity of 37,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Plus Too accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Plus Too is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 253.

Plus Too is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.