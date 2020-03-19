Plvs Vltra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Plvs Vltra measures 74.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 12.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,787 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Plvs Vltra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Plvs Vltra also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Plvs Vltra has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Plvs Vltra has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Plvs Vltra accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Plvs Vltra has a hull NB of 7401.