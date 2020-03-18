Luxury motor yacht Linda Lou was built in 2006 by German shipyard Lurssen Yachts. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Espen Oeino and the interior work of Francois Zuretti. This twin screw yacht measures 60 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

This four-deck Lurssen is awash of all white and has a contemporary-styled interior with light wood touches. Her style reflects elements from modern and art deco themes and incorporates a number of unique woods, glossy stand-out joinery, and gold grillwork.

With such bold design, she was awarded the Best Custom Motor Yacht Interior at the ShowBoats International Awards in 2007. Large windows and flowing spaces are a feature of this neat super yacht, with spaces maximised to ensure she is an ideal family vessel.

The main deck is home to a formal dining salon for 12 and a large main salon with six-stool low bar and plush seating area. Aft is a casual dining area and staircases that lead either down to the immense swim platform or up towards the upper decks.

Above is the bridge deck with its casual salon and five-stool wet bar, while aft sits a games table and another seating area. The Panoramic deck can be closed-off or kept open depending on the weather and boasts another large dining table and bar. The foredeck is home to a Jacuzzi, comfortable sun pads and a dining banquet and aft can be found a lounging area, space convertible into a dance floor and a barbeque for roof-top meals.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite, four King staterooms and a smaller stateroom. The full-width master suite is located on the main deck and features a private office, sitting area, walk-in closet and his and hers bathroom with Jacuzzi. Below decks are found the four guest cabins, each with en suite, deck and television. The smaller cabin is designed for use by staff or children and is also convertible into a fitness room.

Luxury yacht Linda Lou is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16.2 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Linda Lou is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 13 under the direction of Captain Michael Schueler ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, waterskis, sailboats, beach toys, kneeboard, wakeboard and a variety of fishing, snorkelling and beach equipment.

Linda Lou cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during the winter season.

The luxury vessel has been built to Lloyds classification and is fully MCA compliant.