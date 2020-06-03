Polar Bear is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Citadel Yachts.

Design

Polar Bear measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Polar Bear has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Citadel Yachts.

Polar Bear also features naval architecture by Citadel Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Polar Bear has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Polar Bear has a hull NB of 102-01.