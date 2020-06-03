Length 31.09m
Year 2011
Polar Bear
2011|
Motor Yacht
Polar Bear is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Citadel Yachts.
Design
Polar Bear measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.
Polar Bear has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Citadel Yachts.
Polar Bear also features naval architecture by Citadel Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Polar Bear has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Polar Bear has a hull NB of 102-01.