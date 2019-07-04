Polar Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Polar Star is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Polar Star measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Lisa Vanderpump.

Polar Star also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Polar Star is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL100 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Polar Star has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Polar Star has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Polar Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.